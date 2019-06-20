BUFFALO, N.Y. — New moms now have a place to pump and breastfeed at Sahlen Field when they're at a Buffalo Bison's Game.

Oishei Children's Hospital introduced a custom lactation suite on Wednesday, created by Mamava.

Terry Belke

Inside are benches, a fold down table, an electrical outlet for plugging in breast pumps, and a door that you can only open from the outside. All of this is available to those who have the app.

The suite is located in the main concourse near guest relations on the third base side of the ballpark.