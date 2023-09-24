Dog jumping contest happening in WNY

It's being hosted by Premier Dog Sports and Event Center and dogs from all over the U.S. and Canada came out to compete.

Owners Shelly and Don Gordon of the complex say they were inspired to start this after traveling around the country with their own dogs for agility events.

"I was traveling with my basset hound all over New York state, trying to get agility titles, and the one day my husband says why don't you just do it here at home and I said because there is no place to do it here, so here we are many years later doing this."