BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eight Days of Hope kicked off their restoration effort on Saturday in Buffalo's University District.

With over 1,500 volunteers expected to participate during the week, Eight Days of Hope hopes to clean up and repair any residual damage caused by natural disasters. Some of the repairs include roofing, flooring, carpentry, landscaping and painting.

Over the next several days Eight Days of Hope intends to help over one hundred homes rediscover their former glory. According to Eight Days of Hope, this is the first of many restoration projects to come to Buffalo.