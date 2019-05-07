BUFFALO, N.Y. — The puck dropped early Friday morning on the third annual 11 Day Power Play at HarborCenter. The original event in 2017 broke the world record for the longest hockey game and raised more than $1.2 million for Roswell Park.

This year's edition will feature more than 2,500 skaters raising money for Roswell Park, Camp Good Days, and Make-A-Wish of Western New York. The teams will play in three hour shifts, with the public invited to cheer them on any time.

The opening ceremonies will take place Friday evening starting at 6 p.m., with some of the top fundraising teams from 2018 and 2019 playing against the original 40 players from the record-breaking team in 2017. The event is free and open to the public.

Find out more information about the 11 Day Power Play here.