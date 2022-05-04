Medaille Mavericks heading to NCAA tournament this weekend

The women will take on Mount Saint Mary's University in Erie, PA on Friday at 9:00 a.m. in the first round.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend is the third time the Medaille Mavericks are heading to the NCAA tournament since 2019.

The only reason the Mavericks didn't go to the tournament in 2020 is that it was canceled due to COVID.

If there's one thing to know about the 11 women, it's they have spirit.

"We don't give up, no matter what," said their Coach, Jeff Walsh.

Walsh says when the Mavericks' talent isn't shining through all the turkeys, three strikes in a row, it's the culture the women have created making them a powerhouse of bowlers.

"We are a team and that's what we work to be and we all battle for each other," Walsh said.

The women have won five Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference championship titles and last year, they went all the way to the third round of the NCAA tournament -- the furthest they've ever gotten.

"Kids around here see what we're doing and it motivates them," said Paige Herndon, a sophomore on the Mavericks.

"Especially as a Division III school, everything we've accomplished. It makes people want to be a part of our team," said Mackenzie Smith, a freshman on the Mavericks.

This year, the Division III team is hoping to roll right into the final round in Columbus on April 15 & 16.

"It's a lot of pressure but I'm excited. I'm thoroughly ready to go. I wish it was today," Herndon said.

And rest assured, they've got the right Buffalonians in their lane.

"We kind of call them the Peanut Gallery," said Kendyll Jaskier, a sophomore on the Mavericks. "The person who got the strike, they say horse. and then the rest of the team says power but then two seconds later, you hear the entire fan club in the back screaming horsepower with us and it's such a cool energy."

"We want people to be excited that a D3 program is going to the NCAA's for the second year in a row. And hopefully, we can bring something home, bigger than what we've ever done."