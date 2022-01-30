Empire State Games torch passes through West Seneca

Thirteen athletes from the Skating Club of Western New York will be competing. The Empire State Games start Thursday.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The buildup to the Empire State Games in Lake Placid continued on Sunday, as the torch for the event made its way to Leisure Rinks in West Seneca.

Thirteen athletes from the Skating Club of Western New York will be competing this week. The Empire State Games start Thursday.

For some of the skaters, this will be their first year.

"This is like really big for me because it's my first time going I've been skating since I was two years old but I also play softball so with both sports it's just a lot of work and commitment so I'm really excited," said Abby Millard, a figure skater from West Seneca.

Fifteen skaters in Amherst got a chance to carry the torch on Saturday when it was at the Northtown Center rink.

'Skate Great' Director Jessica Roswell told 2 On Your Side Sunday that her program at Leisure Rinks even has an Olympic Graduate: Kaitlin Hawayek from East Aurora who will be competing in ice dancing for Team U.S.A.

"[The Empire State Games] are kind of like a mini-Olympics and it makes them feel special for all the hard work they do throughout the year," said Roswell.