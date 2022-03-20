x
WNY woman summits Mount Kilimanjaro while raising funds for girls' education

Leading up to her trip, Lauren Molenda of East Aurora raised more than $25,000 for Buffalo-based non-profit, Girls Education Collaborative.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York woman has summited Africa's tallest mountain, all while raising money for girls' education. 

Lauren Molenda of East Aurora reached the top of Mount Kilimanjaro at 6:45 a.m. local time on Friday, March 18th. She made the six-day ascent along with eleven other members of an international leadership group called Mountains and Marathons.  

As part of her preparation for the trip, Lauren raised more than $25,000 for Girls Education Collaborative. The Buffalo-based non-profit operates a school for girls in Tanzania, the same country where "Mount Kili" sits.

"There's a Buffalo tie, and there's a Tanzania tie," Molenda told 2 On Your Side last month. "It's a wonderful organization that does really incredible things to further education equality in Africa."  

To learn more and contribute to Lauren's ongoing fundraiser, click here

