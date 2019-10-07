BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many residents in the communities of Lackawanna and Niagara Falls have limited access to fresh, healthy, and affordable foods, meaning they're considered to be food deserts.

The Cornell Cooperative Extension, based on the Niagara County Fairgrounds, will once again bring their Veggie Van to the food deserts, to provide residents with direct access to locally sourced fruits and vegetables.

The Veggie Van is a seasonal mobile farmers market. Last year, it brought more than 7,500 pounds of produce to the food deserts of Niagara County.

All of the food sold is locally sourced from farms in Western New York.

2019 Veggie Van Schedule:

Lackawanna-Wednesday's from July 10th-Sept 25th (excluding August 31st)

Baker Victory Services: 10:00am-11:00am, 730 Ridge Rd (rear)

Lackawanna Senior Center: 11:30am-12:30pm, 230 Martin Rd

Memorial Field Center: 1:00pm-2:00pm, 550 Ridge Rd

Taggart Park/LMHA: 2:30pm-3:30pm, 135 Odell Street

Niagara Falls-Thursday's from July 11th-September 26th (excluding August 1st)

St. John de LaSalle Parking Lot: 10:00am-11:00am, 8600 Buffalo Ave

John Duke Senior Center: 11:30am-12:30pm, 1201 Hyde Parke Blvd

Carolyn's House/YWCA: 1:00pm-2:00pm, 542 6th Street

Niagara Falls Public Library: 2:30pm-3:30pm, 1425 Main Street

Learn more by clicking here.