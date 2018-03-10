DUNKIRK, N.Y. — Not a day goes by that identical twin brothers Mark and Mike Matthews don't celebrate their second chance at life — and realize what it took for them to live.

"It's emotional knowing that someone had to lose their life in order for us to live, so I guess we're taking our gifts and making the most of it," said Mark Matthews.

Mark is a detective with the Dunkirk Police Department. Mike is a police dispatcher with the department who also works for an ambulance service in Chautauqua County.

This pair of public servants helps to save lives everyday...because someone saved theirs.

Not only do the brothers share a special bond, they unfortunately share a genetic abnormality that eventually leads to heart failure.

Mike's heart problems started when he was a teen. His health continued to decline until he got a donor heart in 2006 when he was 33.

Mark's health problems started much later, but he ended up needing and getting a transplant just last year.

Neither brother has been in contact with their donors' families, but they would like to at some point.

They share their story with others in the hopes it will encourage more people to become organ donors.

© 2018 WGRZ