Other school districts reach out to Buffalo Public Schools for guidance on teaching Black history

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Other school districts across the country are looking at Buffalo Public Schools for guidance when it comes to learning about Black history.

All schools in the Buffalo Public School District have received lessons and resources to teach about the contributions of African Americans through a guide called the Emancipation Curriculum. They teach things like Martin Luther King Jr.'s blueprint for life's purpose.

"Where Dr. King asks us, what is our purpose in our lives and we are asking young people: what is your purpose in your life? When do you speak up? When do you stand back? Why did Dr. King focus in on nonviolence social change?" said Dr. Fatima Morrell, the associate superintendent for Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives.

Morrell said they have a team who decides what literature is used and what lessons go in.

"We don't bring just anything. We bring highly researched, Pulitzer prize-winning authors, and researchers and leaders in the educational field and those are the people whose work we centered our schools and curriculum," she said.

The committee has been in place for about three years, the same time the office was developed. At first about seven people were involved.

"And then after George Floyd, there were like 27. So, there is a great interest when people saw dehumanization. They wanted to do something about it," Morrell said.

The Buffalo district is 85% of color and to the converse, they have teachers who are 85% white.

"So, it is really important that we educate everyone on these aspects of American history and culture. There are so many things that I don't know, and I know our teachers don't know, and so we are learning together," Morrell said.

Morrell said the curriculum was possible under strong leadership.

"None of this could happen without the courageous, fearless, driven, nurturing, and compassionate leadership of Dr. Cash, our superintendent," Morrell said.

"I've been around a long time and I have on many occasions, I've taken something to my leaders and said, 'Hey, could we try this?' They had good hearts and wanted to, but I don't think the courage was there. And now we have people all over the country trying to access that curriculum."

At the Buffalo Public Schools, students are learning about the contributions of African Americans the entire year, not only during Black History Month. Morrell went on to say the readings are required and it is up to the teachers to decide if it's graded material.