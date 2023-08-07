Niagara County Sheriff's Office installing dozens of new cameras across the county

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office has announced that it will be installing 67 cameras new throughout the county, all aimed at cutting down on crime.

"It's a snapshot of the rear of the vehicle with the license plate," Sheriff Michael Filicetti said. "If that vehicle triggers, let's say it's a stolen vehicle, an Amber Alert, a Silver Alert, it's been hot listed or there's a wanted individual on a warrant and it's attached to that license plate, those would all be instantaneous alerts, things of that nature, and it would go directly to law enforcement here in Niagara County, so that we could act on those."