The royal wedding is over but there is one picture from the wedding weekend you may not have seen and it is amazing.

The new Duchess of Sussex has a beagle named Guy. He was rescued from a kill shelter in Kentucky by a Canadian rescue group. That is how he was brought together with Meghan Markle.

Now he is living the royal life. This photo of him being chauffeured around shows it truly is a dog's life. The best part is: he is not alone in the car. He is riding with the Queen.

Another guy you should know about this morning. Say hello to Joe Pake. Joe is high school senior in Wisconsin. He's graduating Friday. When he does not show up to school next year, it will be historic.

Joe has not missed a day of school in 13 years. He said, "I'm not really an athlete or anything like that

so I thought it would be a good goal to set." The discipline should serve him well. Joe has enlisted in the Army and heads off to basic training in June.

If you're not inspired by Joe then maybe this kid is more your cup of tea or helmet of ice cream as the case may be. It took about six innings but this White Sox fan managed to crush a banana split that had 12 scoops of ice cream. It weighed about three pounds.

The whole thing is estimated to be about 2700 calories. The White Sox won also so...big day for him all the way around.

