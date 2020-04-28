BUFFALO, N.Y. — Like most other museums and cultural organizations, the Burchfield Penney Art Center has been coming up with creative ways to connect with audiences while the doors are closed to the public. The museum has been sharing a lot of at-home educational activities for kids, as well as virtual tours and performances.

By far the most popular thing they've posted on social media, though, is a series that takes people at home with local artists. "Let's Check in With” is a weekly series shot by the local artists themselves, showing how they’re passing the time right now. Some of them are in their studios working, others are out exploring with their families while social distancing.

Communications Manager Renata Toney says the videos have been an unexpected hit because what the artists are going through is so relatable.

"We know these are some very strange dark times, people want to smile, people want to laugh. I think every artist has some way to touch someone's heart with something that they say," she told 2 On Your Side. "These are very, very emotional times right now and people have to have that sense of connection outside their homes."

One of the most popular posts in this series is artist A.J. Fries showing off a toilet-paper inspired piece he's been working on in his home studio.

You can look for new content every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday on the Burchfield Penney Arts Center's website and social media pages: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

RELATED: Local art students say 'thank you' to coronavirus pandemic heroes

RELATED: Albright-Knox partners with 16 local artists to collaborate on new mural from their homes

RELATED: WNY Arts Week celebrates local artists, raises money to help artists impacted by coronavirus