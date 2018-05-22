BUFFALO, N.Y. -- If you're looking to 'cut the cord', the cheapest way to watch television is with a digital antenna. You can get the local broadcast networks for free over the air. The only expense is the one-time cost to purchase the antenna.

But many people would like to also see other channels live, but without subscribing to cable or satellite.

2 On Your Side crunched the numbers and looked at the top six live streaming services: Sling TV, Playstation Vue, Hulu Live, DirecTV Now, YouTube TV and Fubo TV.

You can search the following database to see which among the top 100 cable channels are offered on each of the services:

Each of the streaming services has pluses and minuses, and the costs vary. Many of the services offer multiple packages at different price points.

SLING TV

Sling has three main packages: Sling Orange, Sling Blue and Sling Orange+Blue. Orange is the cheapest of any live streaming service at $20 per month; however, you only get 22 of the top 100 channels, which is the least among any of the companies.

The biggest benefit of Sling is the number of options and extra bundles like kids programming, comedy stations or Spanish language television. These start at just an extra $5 per month.

On the downside, Sling does not include any free DVR service, and the $20/month plan only allows you to stream to one device at a time.

Sling is the only service that does not include live programming from WGRZ. The other options vary on which local stations they carry.

PLAYSTATION VUE

One misconception with the Vue is that you need a PlayStation to use the service; that's not true. It works with lots of devices like a Roku, Apple TV or Fire Stick.

Vue offers several base packages, priced at $40/month, $45/month, $55/month and $75/month.

The cheapest plan gives you 45 of the top 100 stations, but some important channels are missing, because Sony could not come to an agreement with Viacom. That means Vue doesn't include Comedy Central, MTV or Nickelodeon, among other Viacom properties.

On a positive note, Vue includes unlimited DVR space (with restrictions), and you can stream from 5 different devices at the same time.

HULU WITH LIVE TV

A big benefit to this service is that it includes the basic Hulu subscription ($7.99/month value) that people have been obsessing over for years.

Hulu's service is $40 per month, which includes 52 of the top 100 stations. Viacom networks are also excluded from Hulu.

Hulu includes 3 simultaneous streams and 50 hours of free DVR space, although you can't fast forward unless you pay an additional $15 per month.

DIRECTV NOW

DirecTV Now offers the most channels for the base package. For $35 per month, you get 59 of the top 100 channels. DirecTV Now also includes MSG and MSG+, but that's only at the $50 per month level.

DirecTV Now also includes 20 hours of DVR recording for free and 3 simultaneous streams.

A big benefit to DirecTV Now is its partnership with HBO, which allows you to get the premium channel for just $5 per month (instead of the normal $15).

YOUTUBE TV

This service rolled out to select major cities in the country, but it's now available in Buffalo as well.

For the $40 per month price, you get 53 of the top 100 channels. This is the only service that includes all the local broadcast channels (WGRZ Channel 2 is available on all except Sling).

Like some of the other options, YouTube TV does not have a partnership with Viacom, so you would not have access to those stations. Adding HBO is not an option, so if you want that premium channel, you would have to purchase an HBO Now account and watch through that app instead of YouTube TV.

Pluses include 3 simultaneous streams and unlimited DVR space.

FUBO TV

Initially designed for sports fans, Fubo has gone more mainstream by adding some popular cable channels.

The base plan is $45 per month, and that only gives you 39 of the top 100 channels. Instead of the most popular channels, it's full of extra sports networks, including MSG. It does, however, have stations like Bravo, USA, AMC, HGTV and Fox News.

Fubo is the only streaming service not to include TBS, TNT and CNN.

In a strange move, the sports streaming service doesn't include the most popular sports channel of all -- ESPN.

These live streaming services offer so many different options, and the best advice is to shop around. Also, you can take advantage of free trial periods to see which one may work best for you.

It's important to note that a fast internet connection is necessary for all of these services, and that will cost you $40 or $50 bucks a month, or more.

Some analysts believe these new live streaming options, which are becoming more popular, may force the cable companies to offer more competitive pricing and smaller "bundles" for customers who are cost conscious.

