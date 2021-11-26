Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas airs tonight on NBC

The 1966 animated holiday classic airs on NBC at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.

LOS ANGELES — “You’re a mean one… Mr. Grinch!”

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without watching Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas. You can get your Grinchy fix Friday, Nov. 26 as NBC airs the animated family favorite at 8 p.m. You can also stream it on NBC's Peacock.

The beloved TV special tells the tale of the grumpy Grinch as he learns the true meaning of Christmas after stealing gifts, food, stockings and more from Whoville.

The feature, narrated by Boris Karloff, originally aired on Dec. 18, 1966. The story was then transformed into a live-action film starring Jim Carrey as the green meanie, which became the highest-grossing film in all of 2000. The character was the focus of yet another full-length movie in 2018 with Benedict Cumberbatch lending his voice to the animated feature.

Friday’s airing of the Grinch will be followed by more Christmas specials on NBC – including two new features 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas and Trolls Holiday In Harmony. NBC will also air the annual tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.