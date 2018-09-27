BUFFALO, NY-- Former Daybreak anchor John Beard will be inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters' Hall of Fame tonight.

Beard, who retired from Channel 2 in January, is one of six inductees in the Buffalo Broadcasters' 2018 Hall of Fame class.

Beard will go into the Hall of Fame with the following: Roger Christian, mid-day announcer for Star 102.5; Tom Langmyer, radio executive for some of America’s largest stations; Tom Atkins, engineer for Buffalo radio stations and national radio groups; John Hager, program director for 97 Rock; and the late Mary Lounsbury, the first female general manager of any Western New York radio station.

