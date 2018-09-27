BUFFALO, NY-- Former Daybreak anchor John Beard was inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters' Hall of Fame Thursday night.

Beard, who retired from Channel 2 in January, is one of six inductees in the Buffalo Broadcasters' 2018 Hall of Fame class.

"Look at the people already in the hall of fame. Look at the class that's going in with me tonight. For me to even know these people is an honor. I mean there's so much talent already in the hall and in the hall tonight that I'm lucky to be in this group," said Beard.

Beard will go into the Hall of Fame with the following: Roger Christian, mid-day announcer for Star 102.5; Tom Langmyer, radio executive for some of America’s largest stations; Tom Atkins, engineer for Buffalo radio stations and national radio groups; John Hager, program director for 97 Rock; and the late Mary Lounsbury, the first female general manager of any Western New York radio station.

Congratulations, John!

