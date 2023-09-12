USA Today Network hiring full-time Taylor Swift reporter

Think you know Taylor Swift All Too Well? USA Today may have the job for you.

TEMPLE, Texas — Calling all Swifties, USA Today has a blank space on a job application, and they want you to write your name.

According to a recent job posting by Gannett Co., Inc., the USA Today Network is searching for an "experienced, video-forward journalist to capture the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift".

Applicants from across the United States can apply for the remote position, which can be based anywhere in the U.S. other than Alaska or Hawaii. Applicants near one of the company's newsrooms or their headquarters in McLean, VA may be able to use it as a base of operations.

The application asks for an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro with a voice, but not a bias, who can make a reputation for themselves with viewers across the country and "quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift" with a steady stream of content across multiple platforms.

According to the listing, the reporter will identify why Swift's influence expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture and study the effect the pop star has across the music and business worlds.

Successful candidates will be "driven, creative and energetic journalists", said the listing, and be able to capture the excitement around Swift's current tour and upcoming album release. Candidates will also provide "thoughtful analysis" of Swift's music and career to readers and viewers across the network.

Candidates must be willing and legally allowed to travel internationally.

Think you're ready for it? For the full job listing and requirements or to apply, visit this link.