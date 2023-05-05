Headliners for Lucille Ball Comedy Festival announced

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Taylor Tomlinson will headline the five-day festival at the National Comedy Center.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The National Comedy Center and comedy fans are getting ready for the annual comedy festival in Jamestown. On Friday, the headliners were announced for this year's Lucille Ball Comedy Festival.

Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias and Taylor Tomlinson will headline the five-day festival.

Tickets will go on sale soon for the event. National Comedy Center members will get access to pre-sale tickets on Friday, May 12 at noon. The tickets will go on sale for the general public on Friday, May 19 at noon on the National Comedy Center website.

The comedy festival runs Aug. 2 through Aug. 6.

Fluffy has multiple Netflix comedy specials and has millions of fans. He's one of the world's most successful comedians.

Tomlinson has been breaking records and her new Netflix special got rave reviews from the The New York Times and The Los Angeles Times.

The festival corresponds with comedy legend Lucille Ball's birthday. Wednesday, Aug. 2, will kick off with a birthday themed party to celebrate the festival's namesake who was born in Jamestown.