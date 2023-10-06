Local labor unions show their solidarity during writers strike

The protest was held in front of the production studio that's under construction at the corner of Niagara and West Ferry.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As Hollywood's writer strike continues, a rally of support was held on Saturday in Buffalo.

Local labor unions, in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America, gathered in front of the production studio that's under construction at the corner of Niagara and West Ferry.

Organizers say there are no stories to tell without writers.

"The potential has always been here, and now with the realization of places like this, and the idea that local crews are available and things of that nature, millions upon millions of dollars can come into the area," Writers Guild screenwriter Jeff Wilbur told 2 On Your Side.

"It's just we've got to have the story to tell, and we've got to be paid a fair wage to tell it."