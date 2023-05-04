Fitz and the Tantrums returning to Erie County Fair

You likely know the band from the song "HandClap".

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Fitz and the Tantrums will be returning to town to play at the Erie County Fair on August 10.

"We are excited to welcome Fitz and the Tantrums to the Erie County Fair," said Jessica Underberg, Erie County Fair CEO.

"Their music is infectious and their live shows are truly unforgettable. This is a rare opportunity to see them perform live and we encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the show."

Tickets for the show will go on sale June 9 on the Erie County Fair's website. Tickets that are bought before the event will include admission to the fair for the day of the show.