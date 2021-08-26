On Saturday, October 2nd Walk Where You Are and be a part of ONE community taking steps for a cure for breast cancer.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Take steps towards a world without breast cancer at the 2021 Susan G Komen Upstate NY Virtual MORE THAN PINK WALK on Saturday, Oct. 2nd. On Saturday, October 2nd join together with people across Upstate New York and set out to your favorite park or the sidewalks of your own neighborhood and walk in celebration of local survivors and pay tribute to those that have lost their battle with breast cancer. You will be walking in support of Susan G Komen breast cancer research, public policy advocacy and direct patient supportservices.

On event day go online to hear stories from survivors and those living with breast cancer, and learn about the impact of Komen's research discoveries, public policy advocacy and direct patient support services, and to celebrate your fundraising success. All participants are encouraged to earn a Virtual Finisher Medal by walking 6,000 steps for your commitment to end breast cancer.

Register today CLICK Here

Download the Susan G Komen More Than Pink Walk mobile app on your mobile device to post fundraising messages on social or send info directly to your contacts on your phone. Earn badges for watching inspirational videos and taking educational quizzes and participate in activity challenges and log your steps to earn your Virtual Finisher Medal!

All participants who raise a minimum of $100 will receive a commemorative event t-shirt. Additionally, all survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer will receive a special t-shirt recognizing their role in the More Than Pink Walk.