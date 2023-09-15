Stained glass exhibit on display at Buffalo History Museum

The museum collaborated with the Stained Glass Association of America on the exhibit called "On the Shoulders of Giants: Innovation in Stained Glass"

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo History Museum is preparing for a new exhibit that opens on Friday, September 15.

The museum collaborated with the Stained Glass Association of America on the exhibit called "On the Shoulders of Giants: Innovation in Stained Glass"

The exhibit highlights innovation in stained glass making.

Over a dozen pieces of stained glass are now on display in the newly renovated portico space at the history museum.

"I think anybody who loves stained glass should come see the exhibition because they will never look at any stained glass the same way again, after seeing this work," said Megan McElfresh, Stained Glass Association of America.

"This is really, you know, one of the first exhibits that's in this space. And I think this really colorful artwork just brings to life, you know the space in a way that visitors to the museum have never seen before," said Bryan Hayden, Buffalo History Museum.

Artists participating in the exhibit include:

Indre Bileris

Quentin Blackman

Shay Bredimus

Amir H. Fallah

James Jean

El Mac

Narcissus Quaguata

Judith Schaechter

Dani Tull