Kids Escaping Drugs Walk for Kids

Take action by taking part in the KED Walk for Kids on May 13th to fund outreach and education programs to combat addiction.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kids Escaping Drugs (KED) is excited to announce its upcoming 25th Walk for Kids, on May 13th at South Park Lake. The KED Walk for Kids event helps raise awareness and funds to support the Face2Face Program at KED, aiding adolescents and families to live a life free from the disease of addiction through community outreach, education, and early intervention.

The KED Walk for Kids is a 1.5 mile walk through Buffalo Olmstead’s beautiful South Park Lake starting at 10am. Participants can register individually or as a team and can start fundraising as soon as they register. All funds raised will directly support KED and the Face2Face Program.

Each year, the KED Face2Face Program delivers critically vital information to over 40,000 community members. This year alone the Face2Face program provided over 64 interventions, 170 presentations, visited 70 schools across 5 counties and have served over 20,000 individuals.

KED’s Walk for Kids is open to everyone and is an opportunity for middle, high school, and college students to come together in an effort to potentially support their peers and community.

Registration for the walk is now open. Participants are encouraged to create their own team fundraising page to share with friends, family, and coworkers.