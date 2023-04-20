Books for Kids 2023

Donate new books to benefit local children.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Reading opens a world of possibilities for a child. Books for Kids book drive is an annual campaign to collect NEW books to distribute local children, who would not otherwise have a chance to own a book of their own.

New books can be donated Saturday, April 29th - Friday, May 19th at all Wegmans stores in Erie and Niagara Counties, all 37 Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries, and The Buffalo News at 726 Exchange Street, Buffalo, and all Paula's Donuts Locations.

2023 marks the twenty-seventh year of the Books for Kids literacy campaign founded by Project Flight local educators Dr. Geraldine Bard and Dr. Elizabeth Cappella. Since 1995 Books for Kids has distributed over three million books to children in over 2,845 schools and agencies.

Join us for a live book drive on Friday, May 5th at Wegmans, 5275 Sheridan Dr., Williamsville and drop off a donation of new books.