Becker Farms- Family Trunk or Treat Event

Becker Farms Partners with area Fire and EMS for a Family Trunk or Treat Event

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Sunday, October 30th, Becker Farms is partnering with Terry’s Corners Vol. Fire Company, Gasport Chemical Hose Company, and Hartland Vol to offer a safe way for families to celebrate Halloween with its Trunk or Treat event from 1-4 PM.

During this event, fire trucks and ambulances will be decorated and ready to give out Halloween treats! There will be contests held for Best Kids Costume, Best Adult Costume, and Best Trunk, with three winners for each category. Prizes will include special items from Becker Farms and Vizcarra Vineyards, and the first place Best Trunk wins a free wine party for 20 guests.

Admission is $5, where all proceeds will go to supporting the Fire Halls to continue to keep our community safe. Admission will include access to the grounds, access to all kids activities, and live music at the farm for free. There will be a playground, mega slide, corn maze, petting zoo, and much more.

Amanda Vizcarra, 5th generation family member and Hospitality Director, is looking forward to celebrating Halloween safely: “Becker Farms is known for its Halloween spirit, and this Trunk or Treat afternoon event is the perfect way to celebrate all the fun that comes with dressing up, making friends, and enjoying Halloween treats.”