Victoria Beckham and the Spice Girls Unite for Pride Month Campaign

Victoria Beckham is Posh Spice once again! The fashion designer teamed up with her fellow Spice Girls, Mel B (Scary Spice), Mel C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), in support of a charity organization that helps LGBTQ youth.

On the girl group's Instagram, all five members snapped photos of themselves wearing Pride 2021 T-shirts. "Proud and wannabe your lover," reads the tee, referencing the Spice Girls' 1996 hit, "Wannabe," which will turn 25 next month.

All proceeds from the sales of the shirts will go to the U.K. charity akt, which seeks to combat youth homelessness in the LGBTQ+ community.

Victoria posted additional photos to Instagram of herself in the shirt, and had her husband, David Beckham, and all four of their children, 22-year-old Brooklyn, 18-year-old Romeo, 16-year-old Cruz and 9-year-old Harper, pose in the tee.

"The Beckhams ❤️ PROUD AND WANNABE YOUR LOVER 🌈🌈," she captioned the family photos.

While the Spice Girls have reunited on several occasions, Victoria bowed out of their recent reunion in 2019. That doesn't mean she's forgotten about her girl group roots.

For more with the Spice Girls, check out the video below.