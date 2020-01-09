Niecy Nash Marries Jessica Betts: Everything to Know About Her New Wife

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts are living that blissful newlywed life! The pair confirmed that they'd tied the knot on Aug. 29 in a series of sweet Instagram posts on Monday.

In the photos posted by Nash, the Claws star looked radiant in her flowing white mermaid wedding gown with a sweetheart neckline, while Betts looked chic in a white dress shirt and tie along with matching vest and slacks.

Nash captioned the pic, "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍 @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins🌈." Meanwhile, Betts shared the same pic and wrote, "I got a whole Wife."

The gorgeous wedding came as something of a big surprise for many of Nash's fans, who didn't know she and Betts were romantically connected or even how the pair came into each other's lives. So were taking a look at everything you need to know about Nash's new wife.

She's a Musician

Betts is a singer and musician professionally, and has worked with numerous artists on tour, including K. Michelle during her Rebellious Soul tour in 2013. She also competed in and won the first and only season of the reality competition series The Road to Stardom With Missy Elliott.



She's Appeared in Claws

In 2018, Betts was cast to play a bartender named Nadege in the season 2 finale of Claws. In the episode, Betts sings at the wedding of Nash's character, Desna.

At the time, Nash shared a video of herself on the set of Claws -- decked out in a full wedding gown for her fictional nuptials -- and gleefully shared how excited she was to spend time on set with her friend.





She's Known Nash For Years

While it's unclear how Betts and Nash first met, or how long they've been friends, it's clear that they go back quite a few years. In 2016, Betts reposted a video shared by Nash in which she praised her musical talent. "Jessica Betts is an artist that feeds your soul," Nash shared in the video. "I love you, Jessica!"

This is Nash's third marriage. She was previously married to Don Nash from 1994 to 2007, and then tied the knot with Jay Tucker in 2011. The pair split last October, and Nash filed for divorce in December.

While speaking with ET last November, Nash revealed how she and Tucker were staying amicable amid their split.

"For us, it's easy, because we love each other," she said. "The love has just taken on a different form, but [he's] always gonna be my friend. Always."

At the time, Nash also told ET that she wasn't ready to start dating. "I'm just over here drinking my water and healing," she said with a smile. "I ain't ready to put all this back on the block. It's too much too soon."

Hear more in the video below.