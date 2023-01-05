Luke Grimes Reveals Why 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Won't Tell Him the Show's Ending

Luke Grimes says he doesn't want to know how Yellowstone comes to an end. Like life, Grimes wants to experience the show not knowing what's going to happen.

The topic of conversation briefly came up when the 38-year-old actor and budding singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Grimes said his "lips are sealed" when it comes to giving away spoilers, but he also shared he doesn't know how the season's going to end and why he doesn't want to know.

"No, I don't. I think some of the cast knows the end. Some have been told. Some haven't," he said. "I don't. I don't. And I don't think Taylor [Sheridan], who writes our show, wants me to know either. I don't know. It might affect the way you do something or play something. And it's kind of fun to experience it this way anyway. It's sort of like life."

Grimes, who plays Kevin Costner's TV son, Kayce Dutton, experienced a rare show of emotion from John Dutton in the midseason 5 finale of Yellowstone, when John hugged him, told him he's a strong man and that he loved him. While Kayce's been busy at the Dutton Ranch helping to ship out the cattle down to Texas, his sister, Beth, is at war with their other brother, Jamie.

Back in December 2021, Grimes told ET about why Sheridan doesn't reveal to them too much about the development of their characters.

"He likes us to experience the way the audience experiences it and I think he’s also kind of writing it as it goes as well," he said. "I know he knows how this whole thing ends, ‘cause he told me that. But I have no idea what that is. I actually like it that way. It’s a good way to approach everything. It feels like you’re living a second life. Life's that way. "