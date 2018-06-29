Music fans everywhere have spent the day diving into rapper Drake's new album 'Scorpion,' and you can find a Buffalo connection there.

The track 'After Dark' ends with an air check from former WBLK DJ Al Wood. The staff at WBLK say they were pretty shock to hear it.

"It's just an amazing thing for the city. This guy is an international star, probably one of the biggest stars in the world," WBLK personality Jay Hicks said. "And to have a brand from Buffalo, WBLK, such a heritage brand be highlighted, it's an amazing feel."

The radio station wrote a letter to Drake and his team, thanking him for recognizing and acknowledging the station.

Drake, who is from Toronto, actually included another Buffalo and Niagra Falls shout out on his 2016 album 'Views.'

© 2018 WGRZ