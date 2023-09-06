Buffalo radio station Star 102.5 signs off the air

A religious broadcaster purchased popular music station, but the format Western New Yorkers have grown accustomed to will be heard down the dial.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The end of an era in Buffalo broadcasting was marked Friday when Star 102.5 signed off the.

The station was sold to a Christian radio group, which is expected to begin broadcasting on the frequency in one week.

For 48 years, the FM station with 110,000 watts of power had been popular not only in Buffalo but also with listeners in Toronto, Rochester, and Erie, Pa.

And while it underwent many changes in call signs and slogans, the one consistency it had since it signed on in 1974 as an automated station known as Rock 102, was its popular music format.

For 37 of those years, Rob Lucas has been among the many DJs whose voices have graced the airwaves, and his was the last voice heard live on the station before it signed off at 10 a.m. Friday.

"I want to say to Buffalo that everything you heard was honest, and we have read everything you have posted on social media, and we know you will miss us, but we are going to miss you even more," said Lucas, who arrived at the station in 1986 as a part-timer and became the last personality to hold the morning drive position.

In its more recent history, the station became known for going to an all-Christmas music format in late fall, much earlier (sometimes weeks) before others.

Lucas explained that the tradition of starting up the Christmas tunes early began in 2001, following the 911 terror attacks.

"Everyone needed some comfort food for the ear, and one of our corporate people said we're going all Christmas the day after Thanksgiving on Black Friday," Lucas recalled.

Though derided by some critics initially, the format eventually proved popular among listeners, and proof of that became evident on Friday as well.