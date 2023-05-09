Sept. 2nd - WNY Giving-M&T Bank - Choose Love Wine

Choose Love Wine, was created to help fight racial injustice and to give back to the community. Choose Love Wine comes in a Chardonnay or a Red Blend, with a goal of bringing people together by standing together for brotherhood, love and respect. A portion of all proceeds from the sale of Choose Love Wine will contribute to those affected by racism. The Choose Love wine label features a painting by The Ghost aka Patti Thomas to inspire unity and celebrate how we are all alike.