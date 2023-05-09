x
Sept. 2nd - WNY Giving-M&T Bank - Choose Love Wine

Choose Love Wine, is based on work by The Ghost aka Patti Thomas and was created to help fight racial injustice and to give back to the community.

Choose Love Wine,  was created to help fight racial injustice and to give back to the community. Choose Love Wine comes in a Chardonnay or a Red Blend, with a goal of bringing people together by standing together for brotherhood, love and respect.  A portion of all  proceeds from the sale of Choose Love Wine will contribute to those affected by racism.   The Choose Love wine label  features a painting by The Ghost aka Patti Thomas to inspire unity and celebrate how we are all alike. 

Bottle Signing Events will take place at Global Wine & Spirits, Friday, September 8th, 4994 Harlem Road, Amherst and Addy's Wine & Spirits, Tuesday, September 12th, 8268 Transit Road, Williamsville. 

For more information and a list of local retailers visit ChooseLoveWine.com.  

