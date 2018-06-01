JACKSONVILLE, FL — When Bills fans invade Jacksonville's EverBank Field Sunday, they'll be welcomed by some Buffalo-themed food.

While the Jaguars will be munching on teal-colored burgers, Bills fans will be able to enjoy local favorites like Buffalo chicken pizza, Buffalo chicken footlong with blue cheese and coleslaw, and Chiavetta's chicken. The food will be sold in the in South End Zone.

Delaware North, which provides the food and drinks at EverBank Field, has added the items to its new playoff menu.

Here's a look at the three items.

Buffalo chicken pizza

Photo: Delaware North

Buffalo chicken footlong

Photo: Delaware North

Chiavetta's chicken

Photo: Delaware North

© 2018 WGRZ