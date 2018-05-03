BUFFALO, NY - After helping the Philadelphia Eagles win this year's Super Bowl, Defensive End Steven Means did what he's done every year since graduation: paid a visit to his Alma mater.

After graduating from Buffalo's Grover Cleveland High School in 2008, and playing for the UB Bulls, Steven Means was off to a career in the NFL.

Playing for Philadelphia since 2015, Means helped the Eagles defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

On Monday Steven Means returned to his high school to visit with teachers, students, and his former coach. He brought with him a message for all of us.

“That no matter where you’re from, no matter what your circumstances, or what you’re going through...that doesn’t make you. It doesn’t break you - it just makes the story better when you do succeed.”

© 2018 WGRZ