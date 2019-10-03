Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Entertainment
Health
Money
Nation World
Politics
2 Investigates
VERIFY
Shows
Features
Latest News Stories
WNY Raises Over $15K For Boy's Prosthetic
Williamsville Schools delay start for middle and high school
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day/Hourly
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Weather Cameras
Climate Minute
Latest Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Weather Forecast
Heather’s Weather Whys: Why do storm clouds look so dark?
Sports
Back
Bills
Sabres
Bisons
UB Bulls
Tee 2 Green
NASCAR
Latest Sports Stories
Josh Allen emerging as a leader
Gurriel homers to lead Blue Jays past Marlins 2-1
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
Sign Up For Newsletters
#BeOn2
Latest News Stories
WNY Raises Over $15K For Boy's Prosthetic
Williamsville Schools delay start for middle and high school
Watch Live
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Buffalo, NY »
70°
Buffalo, NY »
Weather
Closings
Coronavirus
VOTE
Most Buffalo
What 2 Do
Diocese in Crisis
Holding Albany Accountable
Investigative Post
Takeout Map
Unknown Stories of WNY
Sign up for newsletter
City Shapers
VERIFY
Closings
Instagram
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com
WGRZ Breaking Video
WGRZ Breaking Video
WGRZ would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow