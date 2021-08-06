WGRZ STEM Star of the Month

Know of a student in K-12 grade interested in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering or Math (STEM) who deserves recognition? Have the recently competed in a science fair or did well on a school test or project? Or do they have an inspirational story on why they want to pursue a career in STEM related fields? Fill out this form below to nominate them to be a Channel 2 STEM Star!

By filling out and submitting this form, you are providing Channel 2 Meteorologist Elyse Smith the capability of contacting the Student, student's parent/guardian and school or teacher. Any submissions will be in consideration for a full year after the initial submission date. Questions or Concerns can be sent to Elyse.Smith@wgrz.com.