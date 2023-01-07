Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Near Me
Entertainment
Health
Money
Nation World
Politics
2 Investigates
VERIFY
Shows
Features
Latest News Stories
Small drop in gas prices from last week
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in Lockport
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day/Hourly
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Closings Registration
Weather Cameras
STEM Star Student of the Month
Latest Weather Stories
Storm Team 2 Weather Forecast
Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to become major hurricane
Sports
VERIFY
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Buffalo, NY »
72°
Buffalo, NY »
Weather
Closings
Advertise With Us
Investigative Post
Recalls
VOTE
Most Buffalo
What 2 Do
Unknown Stories of WNY
Future of the Bills
Sign up for newsletter
commUNITY
Closings
Instagram
Mental Health
TikTok
Selfless Among Us
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Spiel the Wine
Sponsored Content
Kevin stops by Italian Prime at Salvatore's.
Spiel the Wine- 07/01/23 Segment 1. THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY Italian Prime at Salvatore's
Sponsored Content
Kevin tastes the wine of the week with Lori McPherson.
Spiel the Wine- 07/01/23 Segment 2. THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY THE GLOBAL GROUP
Sponsored Content
Kevin visits Britesmith Brewing.
Spiel the Wine- 07/01/23 Segment 3. THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY BRITESMITH BREWING
Sponsored Content
Kevin enjoys the Wine of the week with Rachel Herman-Gross
Spiel the Wine- 07/01/23 Segment 4. THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY THE GLOBAL GROUP
Sponsored Content
Kevin enjoys the wine of the week; Matatic EQ Sauvignon Blanc
Spiel the Wine- 06/24/23 Segment 4. THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY THE GLOBAL GROUP
Sponsor Story
Kevin and Jay Pasquarella are on the new patio bar at Lucia's on the Lake
Spiel the Wine -- June 24 -- Segment 1 THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY LUCIA'S ON THE LAKE
Sponsor Story
Kevin and Lori McPherson enjoy a Wine of the Week
Spiel the Wine -- June 24 -- Segment 2 THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY THE GLOBAL GROUP
Sponsor Story
Kevin and Jay Pasquarella are on the new patio bar at Lucia's on the Lake
Spiel the Wine -- June 24 -- Segment 1 THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY LUCIA'S ON THE LAKE
Sponsor Story
Kevin and Lori McPherson enjoy a Wine of the Week
Spiel the Wine -- June 24 -- Segment 2 THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY THE GLOBAL GROUP
Spiel The Wine
Kevin welcomes Bryan LoVullo, owner of Cornerstone Orchards
Spiel the Wine -- June 24 -- Segment 3
Sponsor Story
Kevin visits with Joe Salvatore at Italian Prime
Spiel the Wine - Segment 1 - 06/17/2023 THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY SALVATORE'S ITALIAN PRIME
Spiel The Wine
Kevin welcomes Bryan LoVullo, owner of Cornerstone Orchards
Spiel the Wine -- June 24 -- Segment 3
Sponsor Story
Kevin visits with Joe Salvatore at Italian Prime
Spiel the Wine - Segment 1 - 06/17/2023 THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY SALVATORE'S ITALIAN PRIME
Sponsor Story
Kevin tastes the Wine of the week - Colpetrone Umbria Rosso IGT
Spiel the Wine- 06/17/2023 - Segment 2- THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY THE GLOBAL GROUP
Sponsor Story
Kevin visits with Ari Sussman from Three Chord Bourbon
Spiel the Wine Segment 3, 06/17/2023 THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY RIVER SPRING LODGE
Sponsor Story
Kevin tastes the Wine of the week - Colpetrone Umbria Rosso IGT
Spiel the Wine- 06/17/2023 - Segment 2- THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY THE GLOBAL GROUP
Sponsor Story
Kevin visits with Ari Sussman from Three Chord Bourbon
Spiel the Wine Segment 3, 06/17/2023 THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY RIVER SPRING LODGE
Sponsor Story
Wine of the Week is Chateau des Toutes Le Duo Blanc
Spiel The Wine- 6/17/2023- Segment 4 THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY THE GLOBAL GROUP
Sponsor Story
Kevin's guest Dave Schutte talks about the Britesmith Brewing food truck
Spiel the Wine -- June 10 -- Segment 1 THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY BRITESMITH BREWING
Sponsor Story
Guest Bill Thornton describes an Australian Cab Wine of the Week
Spiel the Wine -- June 10 -- Segment 2 THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY THE GLOBAL GROUP
Sponsor Story
Wine of the Week is Chateau des Toutes Le Duo Blanc
Spiel The Wine- 6/17/2023- Segment 4 THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY THE GLOBAL GROUP
Sponsor Story
Kevin's guest Dave Schutte talks about the Britesmith Brewing food truck
Spiel the Wine -- June 10 -- Segment 1 THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY BRITESMITH BREWING
Sponsor Story
Guest Bill Thornton describes an Australian Cab Wine of the Week
Spiel the Wine -- June 10 -- Segment 2 THIS VIDEO IS SPONSORED BY THE GLOBAL GROUP
Before You Leave, Check This Out
WGRZ would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow