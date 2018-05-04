WATCH LIVE
She couldn't wait to be a mom, but now her twins will never know her
Mothers are dying in the United States after giving birth at an alarming rate higher than any other developed country. Each year, between 700 and 900 women pass away from pregnancy-related causes, with black women three to four times as likely to die than other races.
Play
American moms are dying in childbirth. What you can do about it
There are three things any mom can do to help stay safe from pregnancy through the first year after delivery.
She went to the hospital to have her baby. Now her husband is raising two kids alone
"We walked in for what we expected to be the happiest day of our life. And we walked straight into a nightmare."
'A river of blood:' A mom describes her near-death experience in the delivery room
She watched her daughter turn ghostly pale during childbirth; her lips were purple.
Why childbirth is a death sentence for many black moms
For every 13 white women who die during pregnancy or within one year of giving birth, there are 44 black women. Most of these deaths are preventable.
