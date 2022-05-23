Buffalo Mass Shooting
- Council member Ulysees Wingo calls for city officials to hold businesses responsible for exploiting donations
- Buffalo Sabres Foundation donates $100,000 to the Resource Council of WNY
- The Buffalo Public Schools Scholars of CLRI Programs holding community forum and food drive for healing following May 14 mass shooting
- Funeral services held for Katherine 'Kat' Massey
- Students honor victims in mass shooting, vow to fight racism
- Funerals being planned for mass shooting victims
More coverage
- Cuomo urges Congress to pass national assault weapons ban during Buffalo visit
- Free chicken dinners offered in attempt to help the community heal
- 'I’m praying to be OK': Sunday service focuses on mental health after Tops shooting
- Bills' Brown, Doyle, former DL Phillips speak on Tops mass shooting
- 'I just want be here': Good Neighbors share a moment of silence 1 week after Tops massacre
- Buffalo shooting’s wounds need a strong salve, residents say
- 'Nobody wants to go back in there': VOICE Buffalo leaders call for East Side investments, including a new grocery store
- Tops shooting victim Aaron Salter Jr. honored posthumously by Canisius College