Winter Weather Awareness Week continues across New York State

While the forecast isn't the picture of winter just yet, it's that time of year to begin to prepare for when rain turns to snow.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York state began Sunday by outlining the daily themes to be covered throughout the week as October became November.

Similar to its spring counterpart, Severe Weather Preparedness Week, this week is meant to highlight ways to prepare for all types of winter weather expected this year.

Each day has a season-appropriate weather-related theme or topic with a corresponding safety plan around that impact, combining expertise from both the National Weather Service and the New York State Office of Emergency Management.

Here's this year's schedule for Winter Weather Awareness Week:

Sunday: Intro to New York Winter Weather Awareness Week

Intro to New York Winter Weather Awareness Week Monday: Winter Storm Preparedness

Winter Storm Preparedness Tuesday: Heavy Snow

Heavy Snow Wednesday: Ice Storms

Ice Storms Thursday: Flooding and Ice Jams

Flooding and Ice Jams Friday: Watches, Warnings, and Advisories

Watches, Warnings, and Advisories Saturday: New York Winter Weather Awareness Week Review

Ironically though, this year there's no sign of winter yet with the potential for record-warm temperatures the first weekend of November. And while all of Western New York has officially seen its first snowflakes of the season or, for the Southern Tier, its first snow accumulations too, there is no snow in the forecast for the first seven days of November.