Winter Weather Awareness Week continues across New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York state began Sunday by outlining the daily themes to be covered throughout the week as October became November.
Similar to its spring counterpart, Severe Weather Preparedness Week, this week is meant to highlight ways to prepare for all types of winter weather expected this year.
Each day has a season-appropriate weather-related theme or topic with a corresponding safety plan around that impact, combining expertise from both the National Weather Service and the New York State Office of Emergency Management.
Here's this year's schedule for Winter Weather Awareness Week:
- Sunday: Intro to New York Winter Weather Awareness Week
- Monday: Winter Storm Preparedness
- Tuesday: Heavy Snow
- Wednesday: Ice Storms
- Thursday: Flooding and Ice Jams
- Friday: Watches, Warnings, and Advisories
- Saturday: New York Winter Weather Awareness Week Review
Ironically though, this year there's no sign of winter yet with the potential for record-warm temperatures the first weekend of November. And while all of Western New York has officially seen its first snowflakes of the season or, for the Southern Tier, its first snow accumulations too, there is no snow in the forecast for the first seven days of November.
Additionally, Storm Team 2 just released its Winter Weather Outlook for this winter on November 1. This year's outlook follows the zone-specific forecast approach with hyper-localized winter outlooks for four unique regions of Western New York. Specifically, how much snow each zone could receive this winter and why.