Winter Weather Awareness Week continues across New York State

The themed week is in a joint effort between the National Weather Service and the New York State Office of Emergency Management to promote winter weather safety.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York state began Sunday by outlining the daily themes to be covered throughout the first week of November.

Similar to its spring counterpart, Severe Weather Preparedness Week, this week is meant to highlight ways to prepare for all types of winter weather expected this year.

Each day has a season-appropriate weather-related theme or topic with a corresponding safety plan around that impact, combining expertise from both the National Weather Service and the New York State Office of Emergency Management.

Here's this year's schedule for Winter Weather Awareness Week:

Sunday: Intro to New York Winter Weather Awareness Week

Intro to New York Winter Weather Awareness Week Monday: Winter Storm Preparedness

Winter Storm Preparedness Tuesday: Heavy Snow

Heavy Snow Wednesday: Ice Storms

Ice Storms Thursday: Flooding and Ice Jams

Flooding and Ice Jams Friday: Watches, Warnings, and Advisories

Watches, Warnings, and Advisories Saturday: New York Winter Weather Awareness Week Review

And it would be fitting that the weather would also cool down this week. This is going to be the coolest week for Western New York since mid-April with morning lows in the low-mid 30s and afternoon high temperatures only in the mid-upper 40s.

Plus, the first snow of the season is expected for the Southern Tier between Monday night and Wednesday. Rounds of lake-enhanced rain and snow showers will bring a wintry mix to that portion of Western New York this week, but only minor accumulations are expected.