Winter Weather Awareness Week begins across New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Winter Weather Awareness Week for New York state began Sunday by outlining the daily themes to be covered throughout the first week of November.
Similar to its spring counterpart, Severe Weather Preparedness Week, this week is meant to highlight ways to prepare for all types of winter weather expected this year.
Each day has a weather-related theme or topic with a corresponding safety plan around that impact, combining expertise from both the National Weather Service and New York State Office of Emergency Management.
Here's this year's schedule for Winter Weather Awareness Week:
- Sunday: Intro to New York Winter Weather Awareness Week
- Monday: Winter Storm Preparedness
- Tuesday: Heavy Snow
- Wednesday: Ice Storms
- Thursday: Flooding and Ice Jams
- Friday: Watches, Warnings, and Advisories
- Saturday: New York Winter Weather Awareness Week Review
And it seems fitting that Western New York also experienced its first Winter Weather Advisory of the season Sunday. Incoming lake effect snow showers that could lead poor visibility and slippery road conditions fell Sunday night into Monday morning.