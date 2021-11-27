The next system will cap off the holiday weekend with general snowfall across the entire region.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nothing like closing out a holiday weekend with a Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of Western New York.

Our next system moving in is an Alberta Clipper, and this is going to bring some general snowfall to the entire region. This means even places like Lockport, Medina, Amherst, Clarence, and Middleport will get a fresh coating of snow too.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of the region, which will begin on Sunday at 1 p.m. and last until 7 a.m. Monday.

Areas in Chautauqua County can expect anywhere between 4 to 8 inches of snow, with higher totals for communities at higher elevations, such as Sinclairville, Cassadaga, Cherry Creek, Stockton, and Arkwright.

For southern Erie and Cattaraugus counties, 3 to 5 inches of snow are possible with the higher totals focused for areas in Ski Country, and for areas such as Allegany and the Boston Hills.

In McKean and Warren counties, 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible through areas like Warren and Bradford.

For all the counties listed, travel could be difficult during the evening hours on Sunday, when the snow is expected to be at its heaviest and most persistent. We cannot rule out some locally higher totals in some spots too.