Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for part of Western New York.
The Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Friday for southern Erie County and Chautauqua County.
According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, lake effect snow is expected to fall in relatively narrow bands. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches is expected.
Anyone on the road during this timeframe should be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and potentially limited visibility. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use caution while on the road.