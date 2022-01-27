Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of WNY

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Erie County and Chautauqua County.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for part of Western New York.

The Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday and will remain in effect until 1 p.m. Friday for southern Erie County and Chautauqua County.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, lake effect snow is expected to fall in relatively narrow bands. Total accumulations of 3 to 6 inches is expected.