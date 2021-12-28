Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for part of Western New York.
The advisory will go into effect for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties at 4 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday.
A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania. The advisory will go into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday.
According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, mixed precipitation is expected. Snow mixed with freezing drizzle or sleet is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected.
Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions during the evening commute. Mixed precipitation may also cause limited visibility. Drivers are being encouraged to slow down and use caution while on the road.