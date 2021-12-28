Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of Western New York

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties as well as McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for part of Western New York.

The advisory will go into effect for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties at 4 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has also been issued for McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania. The advisory will go into effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday and will remain in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, mixed precipitation is expected. Snow mixed with freezing drizzle or sleet is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected.