Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orleans County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With lake effect snow showers continuing off Lake Ontario on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the shoreline.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Thursday for Orleans County. Lake effect snow bands could bring a total of 3 to 6 inches of snow as well as gusty winds. The main concern here is hazardous road conditions from falling snow.

These snow showers started early Wednesday afternoon and will gradual fizzle out overnight before the next round of snow moves in Thursday night. This time around though, all of Western New York will receive a fresh blanket of snow.

4:30 PM Sat/Rad: A couple of lake effect bands continue to move through the Niagara Frontier this afternoon. Snow could be accumulating in spots and reach around an inch or two in accumulation. #StormTeam2 @WGRZ #nywx pic.twitter.com/CVCIyd7MxY — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) December 22, 2021