Winter Weather Advisory issued for McKean, Potter counties in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania.

The advisory for McKean County will go into effect at 12 p.m. Monday and remain in effect until 2 a.m. Tuesday. The advisory for Potter County will go into effect at 2 p.m. Monday and will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches are expected. The valleys are expected to get the least amount of snow, while the ridge tops will get the most accumulation.