A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issues a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Western New York.

