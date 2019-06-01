A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of Western New York starting Monday morning at 10am, as the next system moves in.

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee counties 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday. The Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties from 10am Monday morning until 1am Tuesday.

Mixed precipitation is expected. Periods of snow, sleet and freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Total ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch expected.

Plan on slick road conditions with minor ice accumulations possible, which could impact the Monday evening commute.

Also, a Wind Advisory is in effect for southern Erie and Chautauqua counties from 4pm Monday afternoon to 4am Tuesday morning. Winds south 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

The strongest winds will be along the Lake Erie shore and northward facing slopes.

The impact of Winds at this magnitude could bring down some tree limbs and cause isolated power outages.

