Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties until 7 p.m. Saturday.

The advisory is issued for the blowing snow and the potential for hazardous driving conditions. At times, there will be near zero visibility due to the strong winds through the afternoon. Only one to two inches of snow is expected in most spots.

A weak clipper system will swing through the region early Saturday and bring widespread snow showers with it along with strong winds. This is a fast-paced system that will bring a quick accumulation of snow and keep Saturday cold, snowy, and windy.

Roadways will likely have blowing snow which will create areas of limited visibility and snow-covered spots on roads.

A little while longer on this Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Western New York. The wind will make for tough driving conditions this evening too! @WGRZ #StormTeam2 pic.twitter.com/gSEjQ1bvPR — Carl Lam (@CarlHLam) February 19, 2022